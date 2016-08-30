Subway Reads program will give New Yorkers free e-books to read on their commutes

Starting on Sunday, Subway Reads will deliver novellas, short stories, or excerpts from full-length books to passengers’ cell phones or tablets. The idea is for riders to download a short story or a chapter and read it on the train. Subway Reads will even let riders choose what to read based on how long they will be on the subway—a 10-page selection for a 10-minute ride, a 20-page selection for a 20-minute excursion, a 30-page selection for a 30-minute trip. Delays not included.

[Photo: Transit Wireless]