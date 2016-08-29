Report: iPad upgrades, new Apple MacBooks, iMac, 5K monitor coming soon

Bloomberg cites unnamed sources saying Apple will add new business features for the iPad next year, as well as deeper integration of the Apple Pencil stylus into iOS. The iPad will also get a hardware upgrade, the report says. Apple’s iPad sales have been declining in recent years, but the company saw some hopeful signs in the June-ending quarter, fueled by sales of its largest iPad, the iPad Pro. So no great surprise that the company would upgrade the product in 2017.