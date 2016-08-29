Apple’s iPhone event is September 7

Apple has sent out invites for its next big event.

It’s happening on September 7 in San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, and on the agenda is likely a new version of the iPhone as well as perhaps an updated Apple Watch and maybe even a new MacBook Pro.

Apple is rumored to be ditching the headphone jack with the iPhone 7, forcing users to either switch to a version that uses the lightening adapter or use Bluetooth headphones with the device. Removing the headphone jack with reportedly allow the device to be thinner.

We’ll, of course, be at the event on September 7, reporting live on everything that’s announced.