Mylan releases cheaper, generic version of its EpiPen 

Mylan, maker of the EpiPen, increased the price of its life-saving allergic medication to $600. That prompted backlash from patients, celebrities, and politicians, including both Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton. Actress and Mylan spokesperson Sarah Jessica Parker, whose son has life-threatening allergies, cut ties with the company last week.

In response, the company announced a generic for half the price ($300). That version will be identical, except for the label. But don’t be fooled into believing this is an altruistic move. $300 is still pricey, and reports are already surfacing that Mylan may make more from the generic version because it doesn’t have to deal with middlemen.

Heather Bresch’s willingness to put profits before people is unforgivable and reckless: EpiPens save lives. https://t.co/elz8NYaNN8 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 28, 2016