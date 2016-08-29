It’s not just EpiPen prices that are soaring 

Insulin prices are also skyrocketing, according to a Lee Newspapers investigation. That is causing a crisis for millions of people with diabetes who depend on the drug.

Last week, a company called Mylan caught the attention of the global press when its prices for its life-saving allergen treatment “EpiPen” shot up to $600. Mylan has received quite a bit of flak from policymakers, but it’s far from the only drug company with off-the-charts pricing power. Insulin makers have also steadily increased prices in the past few years.

Via the report:

From 2011 to 2013 the wholesale price of insulin went up by as much as 62 percent. From 2013 to 2015 the price jumped again, from a low of 33 percent to as much as 107 percent, said Dr. Mayer Davidson, professor of medicine at the Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in Los Angeles.

Fortunately, the issue of drug pricing is getting more attention during the election year. Only time will tell whether that will result in any action on behalf of patients who depend on these medications.