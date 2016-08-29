Huma has had it, separates from Weiner after latest scandal

After news that Anthony Weiner has been involved in yet another sexting scandal, his wife, Huma Abedin, announced that she would be separating from him , according to the New York Times .

Today, the New York Post reported that Weiner had deleted his Twitter account after it became clear that he had exchanged lewd messages with a woman last year, including at least one while his young son was in bed with him.

Abedin, Hillary Clinton’s top aide, released the following statement:

After long and painful consideration and work on my marriage, I have made the decision to separate from my husband. Anthony and I remain devoted to doing what is best for our son, who is the light of our life. During this difficult time, I ask for respect for our privacy.

In the midst of Clinton’s ongoing email saga, this news adds another distraction to her campaign with only a few months to go before the election.

Earlier this month, the New York Times Magazine published an interview with Weiner discussing his life these days, his views on the election, and his thoughts on the recent documentary about him entitled Weiner. When asked whether it upsets him when he receives negative press he responded: