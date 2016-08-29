NASA’s year-long Mars simulation on Hawaii ends

[Image: via NASA]

For one year, NASA put a group of six people in a dome without fresh air, fresh food, or privacy, to simulate a Mars mission. The experiment took place on Hawaii and ended today.

While NASA will provide a full account of their experiences soon, the initial takeaway is that living under these same conditions on Mars would be manageable. But that said, living in such close proximity to your roommates gets old fast. In the words of Carmel Johnston, the mission commander, speaking to journalists at a press conference: