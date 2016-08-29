advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Mark Cuban defends Colin Kaepernick in a series of tweets

By Cale Guthrie Weissman1 minute Read

San Francisco 49ers player Colin Kaepernick refused to stand up during the National Anthem at a game last weekend, and it has caused quite the controversy. Mark Cuban, however, is on Kaepernick’s side. The tech investor and Dallas Mavericks owner took to Twitter and eloquently explained why critics of Kaepernick’s actions are, well, wrong. 

Here are Cuban’s tweets:

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life