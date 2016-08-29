Mark Cuban defends Colin Kaepernick in a series of tweets

San Francisco 49ers player Colin Kaepernick refused to stand up during the National Anthem at a game last weekend, and it has caused quite the controversy. Mark Cuban, however, is on Kaepernick’s side. The tech investor and Dallas Mavericks owner took to Twitter and eloquently explained why critics of Kaepernick’s actions are, well, wrong.
Here are Cuban’s tweets:
1)He didnt:throw a bomb,fire a shot,start a riot,throw a punch,shut a business, yell at someone, troll anyone. He just sat there quietly.
— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) August 28, 2016
2) I may not understand his perspective or agree with him.But colin kaepernick taught us we can still disagree in this country, peacefully
— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) August 28, 2016
3) and I know I’ll get shit for anything that remotely suggests support of colin kaepernick, which makes my point even more.
— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) August 28, 2016