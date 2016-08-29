These are the new rules on small commercial drones that begin today

As the drone industry becomes more mature, new regulations and oversight are increasingly applied to the unmanned aerial vehicles—no matter how small they are. A swatch of new rules on drones begins today, reports the L.A. Times. Here’s what the new rules include:
• For companies that want to use small drones for delivery purposes, they now no longer need to request special permission from the federal government for commercial drone use.
• Drone operators must still maintain visual line of sight with the naked eye while the drone is flying.
• Drones can only fly in the daytime, but twilight flying is allowed if the drone has anti-collision lights.
• Drones can’t fly over people who aren’t participating in the operation of the drone.
• Drones cannot fly higher than 400 feet or faster than 100 mph.
• Drones can carry packages, but the combined weight of the drone and packages must be less than 55 pounds.
• A pilot’s license is no longer needed to fly a commercial drone, provided the operator is over 16 years old, taken an aeronautical knowledge test at an FAA-approved facility, and passed a background check while qualifying for a remote pilot certificate.