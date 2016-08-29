Apple, Facebook, and Microsoft pledge to study gender pay gap—but won’t pledge to pay men and women equally

The three companies—along with 26 others including LinkedIn, Nike, and Coca-Cola—signed a White House pledge on Friday that will see them study gender pay gaps at their companies, reports Bloomberg. While the agreement includes an annual review of pay by gender and examining unconscious bias based on gender in hiring practices, it excludes a pledge to pay women and men equally for equal work. Friday’s signees bring the total number of companies that have signed the pledge, unveiled in June, up to 57.