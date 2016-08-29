The White House is proposing a new immigration rule for entrepreneurs

President Obama has long pushed for a “startup” visa to attract entrepreneurial immigrants to the U.S. but has been mostly sidelined by a partisan Congress in the effort. As a way around the block, the White House is proposing what’s been called the International Entrepreneur Rule, which would allow the government to let foreign entrepreneurs who have raised American investment to come into the country for between two and five years, with the option to remain longer once they are living here, reports Wired: