Tim Cook sells $36M in Apple stock after receiving large bonus

The mild-mannered CEO sold about a third of his restricted shares of Apple stock, according to an Apple SEC filing. Cook received a five-year bonus of 1.26 million shares; those shares vested on Wednesday.

In total Cook has sold 990,117 shares for about $35.8 million at trade prices ranging from $106.69 to $107.92, Apple Insider reports.

Apple’s board of directors based Cook’s bonus plan on how well Apple’s revenues compared to the rest of the Fortune 500. Two years into the Cook era Apple found a smash hit in the iPhone 6, and rode that wave for two years.