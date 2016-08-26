Here’s a look at the high-speed trains that Amtrak says will be zipping from NYC to D.C. by 2021

Amtrak said Friday it plans to add a fleet of high-speed super trains to serve the heavily trafficked Northeast. It contracted Alstrom, a construction plant in Rochester, N.Y., to do the job, part of $2.45 billion investment in the aging corridor. The trains will replace those currently running between New York and Washington and those those running between New York and Boston.

Amtrak says the trains will be capable of reaching speeds of 186 mph, but will only be able to go 160 mph until future infrastructure improvements are made. The new trains are expected to begin service in 2021. More pics here.

[Photos: Alstom SA, Meconopsis by Trimaran. Avelia Liberty high-speed train.]