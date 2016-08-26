Amazon attempts work/life sanity with 30-hour workweek

In a small number of pilot teams, everyone—from the interns to the managers—will work a shortened schedule, Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They’ll have the same benefits as full-time employees but about 75% of the pay.

The setup could help Amazon, whose reputation is recovering from a New York Times article that last year painted its work culture as a brutal sweatshop, to recruit people who want to do ambitious work of the type that is rarely set aside for “part-time employees” while still maintaining some flexibility in their work.