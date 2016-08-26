Kardashian/Jenner clan accused of deceptive advertising on Instagram

Members of the inexplicably lucrative Kardashian family have been engaging in deceptive advertising practices on Instagram, according to a complaint filed today with the FTC. BuzzFeed reported the story earlier, noting that the advocacy group Truth In Advertising, which filed the complaint, has been accusing the Kardashian/Jenner dynasty of pedaling products on their Instagram accounts without disclosing that posts are advertisements. The FTC has rules against that kind of thing, although it’s a pretty common practice among so-called influencers on all kinds of social-media sites, and it’s not always clear what constitutes disclosure.