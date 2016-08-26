advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Kardashian/Jenner clan accused of deceptive advertising on Instagram

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Members of the inexplicably lucrative Kardashian family have been engaging in deceptive advertising practices on Instagram, according to a complaint filed today with the FTC. BuzzFeed reported the story earlier, noting that the advocacy group Truth In Advertising, which filed the complaint, has been accusing the Kardashian/Jenner dynasty of pedaling products on their Instagram accounts without disclosing that posts are advertisements. The FTC has rules against that kind of thing, although it’s a pretty common practice among so-called influencers on all kinds of social-media sites, and it’s not always clear what constitutes disclosure. 

Read Truth In Advertising’s full letter to the FTC here.  

[Photo: Disney | ABC Television Group]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life