Google could suffer if EU forces search engines to pay publishers

By Ruth Reader1 minute Read

The European Commission may be working on legislation aimed at helping publishers collect money from data-scraping internet services like Google News, according to the Wall Street Journal

Individual European countries have attempted to regulate news aggregators before, allowing publishers to negotiate fees from internet sites that display a portion of their content. However, these laws can backfire when internet services stop displaying content they have to pay for. The purported new rules represent yet another way the EU hopes to reduce Google’s dominance in directing  web traffic. 

