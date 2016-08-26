Take a look at Baidu’s new self-driving electric car, the Chery eQ

Baidu’s new self-driving electric test car, the Chery eQ, was just revealed in China and it’s unbelievably cute. It’s similar to Google’s EV, notes TechCrunch, but it’s “got more cabin room and still uses an existing vehicle platform for the basic car body and drivetrain, fitted with a sensor array up top for autonomous features.” Though Baidu has been testing its modified 3-series cars in the U.S. this year, it’s going to keep the Chery eQ in China for now.