advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Morning intel: Apple releases patched iOS update, 2017 iPhone may lose the home button

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

• WhatsApp, touted for its encrypted messaging, announced yesterday that it will now be sharing user data—specifically phone numbers—with parent company Facebook. Here’s how to opt out of sharing your information. 

Bloomberg reports that the 2017 iPhone may nix the home button and, perhaps, build it into the display instead. 

• In other Apple news: The company has urged people to update their mobile devices to iOS 9.3.5 after discovering an Israeli cyberarms dealer had exploited security vulnerabilities in Apple’s operating system.

• Twitter’s Promoted Sticker ad campaigns reportedly cost advertisers $500,000, according to BuzzFeed News. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life