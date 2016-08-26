Morning intel: Apple releases patched iOS update, 2017 iPhone may lose the home button

• WhatsApp, touted for its encrypted messaging, announced yesterday that it will now be sharing user data —specifically phone numbers—with parent company Facebook . Here’s how to opt out of sharing your information.

• Bloomberg reports that the 2017 iPhone may nix the home button and, perhaps, build it into the display instead.

• In other Apple news: The company has urged people to update their mobile devices to iOS 9.3.5 after discovering an Israeli cyberarms dealer had exploited security vulnerabilities in Apple’s operating system.

• Twitter’s Promoted Sticker ad campaigns reportedly cost advertisers $500,000, according to BuzzFeed News.