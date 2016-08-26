Michael Bloomberg wants mayors to go back to school—at Harvard

The billionaire philanthropist and former New York City mayor, who graduated from Harvard Business School, yesterday announced a $32 million gift to support continuing education for mayors and municipal leaders at the Harvard Kennedy School.

“Mayors are increasingly responsible for solving major challenges we face, from climate change to poverty to public health,” Bloomberg said in a statement.

The Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative, as the program is called, will will provide training for 300 mayors and 400 senior aides over the next four years.