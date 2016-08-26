Say good-bye to the Home button on the 2017 iPhone

If you’re having a hard time with the likelihood that Apple is removing the headphone jack from this year’s upcoming iPhone 7, you may want to sit down. The iPhone model that launches in 2017 is expected to excise something even more important to the device: the Home button , reports Bloomberg :

Apple is already at work on a major redesign of the iPhone for 2017 that focuses more heavily on the display by removing the Home button, according to a person familiar with the matter.

That’s not to say one of the primary ways of navigating iOS is going away. Rumors have persisted that instead of having a dedicated Home button, the 2017 iPhone will see that button’s functionality built directly into the display.

[Photo: Flickr user Robert]