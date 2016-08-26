The iPhone 7 could have a new feature exclusively for Japan

Apple will reportedly build a special model of the iPhone 7 for the Japanese market that includes a Sony FeliCa chip that will allow Japanese commuters to pay for transit services with their iPhones, reports Bloomberg. The FeliCa chip is said to be exclusive to Japanese models of the phone and will allow users to store their public bus and train passes on their iPhones. Though commuters in some cities around the world, such as London, can use the iPhone’s Touch ID and Apple Pay to tap in and out of commuter service, the time it takes to process a transaction is relatively long compared to the FeliCa chip, which operates in milliseconds and thus is crucial at preventing a bottleneck as commuters touch in and out at turnstiles.