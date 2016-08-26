The Chinese factory making the iPhone 7 is under fire for illegal working conditions

Pegatron’s Shanghai factory is reportedly overworking up to 100,000 workers, a new report from China Labor Watch finds. The manufacturing company won the most-coveted deal of the year when it was selected to assemble the upcoming iPhone 7, but CLW say that employees at Pegatron’s Shanghai factory were forced to work “excessive and illegal overtime” with the average worker accumulating 80 hours of overtime a month and more than 62% of workers accumulating more than 100 overtime hours in March alone. Apple’s Labor and Human Rights guidelines have set for its manufacturing partners to stipulate that workers work no more than 60 hours a week. So far the company has not publicly responded to the CLW report.
