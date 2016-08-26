Here’s how to stop WhatsApp from sharing your phone number with Facebook

The insanely popular messaging client won over a billion users in part because of its stance on how strictly it took your privacy. But now that WhatsApp has announced it will soon share your phone number with Facebook for advertising and marketing purposes, many users are understandably annoyed. Good news, however: There’s a way you can stop WhatsApp from sharing your number with Facebook, notes Motherboard :

• If you haven’t accepted WhatsApp’s new terms and conditions yet, do not click the Accept button. Instead, scroll to the bottom of the T&Cs and tap the note that states: “Read more about the key updates to our terms and privacy policy.” Next, tap to uncheck the box that reads: “Share my account information with Facebook . . .”

• If you have already accepted WhatsApp’s new terms and conditions but have done so within the last 30 days, you can still opt out of sharing your info with Facebook. In the app go into Settings > Account, and tap to uncheck the “Share my account information with Facebook . . . ” box.

[Photo: Flickr user Jan Persiel]