Researchers analyze Instagram for signs of depression 

A computer script was able to detect if an Instagram user had depression, according to a new study . The researchers asked 166 people for consent to analyze their Instagram posts and share whether or not they had been diagnosed with depression.

According to a report on NPR, the algorithm found some evidence to suggest that people with depression prefer darker colors, like blues and grays, and they tend to have more comments than likes under each post. Those who had depression tended to avoid filters—if they used one at all, they tended to choose Inkwell (the black-and-white filter).

But don’t be surprised if this algorithm isn’t used as a depression screening tool anytime soon. That would bring up a host of legal and privacy issues as most people wouldn’t want an employer or insurance company to be privy to their most sensitive personal information.