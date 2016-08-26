Sarah Jessica Parker cuts ties with EpiPen over price-hiking controversy 

The actress Sarah Jessica Parker has ended her relationship with Mylan, maker of the emergency allergy treatment, after learning that the price had increased to the point where it’s now “cost prohibitive for countless people.” Parker shared on Instagram that her son has a life-threatening peanut allergy.

The price of EpiPen jumped from approximately $60 in 2007 to $608 earlier this year, according to a report in the Associated Press.

In response, Mylan offered discounts on its EpiPen treatment, including a $300 coupon for patients who face higher out-of-pocket costs. But critics of the company have hit back, arguing that the price hasn’t changed at all. Mylan’s CEO Heather Bresch deflected blame to the “broken system” in an interview with CNBC.