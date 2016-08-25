advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Microsoft, IBM, and Intel are helping China draft cybersecurity rules: report

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Select American tech companies are reportedly being invited to join a committee that helps Chinese regulators come up with cybersecurity standards. The Wall Street Journal reported the change Thursday, citing sources familiar with the discussions. It marks the first time foreign companies have been invited to actively participate in the drafting process, which concerns rules around issues such as big data and encryption. 

The list of invitees included four American companies: Microsoft, Intel, IBM, and Cisco. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life