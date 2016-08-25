15,000 more Clinton emails coming September 13

A judge has now set a date for the release of 14,900 new emails from Hillary Clinton’s time as Secretary of State. Most of the emails are expected to be harmless, but Clinton opponents are hoping that a few might establish a connection between contributions to the Clinton Foundation and grants of face time with the Secretary of State.
The FBI discovered the emails when searching through Clinton’s own server, and through the servers of government officials with whom Clinton communicated. The FBI had turned the emails it found over to the State Department, which a federal court ruled must work out a timeline for their release.