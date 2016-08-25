advertisement
That early Apple-1 ‘Celebration’ computer sold for $815K

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

We wrote earlier here about an early prototype of an Apple-1 computer that went on the auction block at CharityBuzz. The computer, which some said would bring more than a million bucks, fell a bit short. Still, part of the proceeds go to charity and it was fun while it lasted. The “Celebration” was never sold to the public, but rather was an earlier prototype that used slightly better components than the Apple-1 that ended up shipping.

