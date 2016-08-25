Michelle Obama: I’m a product of pop culture

In an in-depth interview with Variety , Michelle Obama describes how she has used pop culture throughout her time in the White House to achieve her goals. It’s definitely worth a read.

She describes how the power of the First Lady’s office is more limited than people might expect:

…if you sort of look at who we are, we don’t have a budget. We don’t have congressional authority. But I still believe we managed to have impact on these issues, which sort of sets the foundation to think, ‘Gosh, we can do a lot, even when we’re not here, just with the power of public awareness.’

She also seems to have a good instinct about whether an opportunity will strike a chord with people.

I view myself as being the average woman. While I am first lady, I wasn’t first lady my whole life. I’m a product of pop culture. I’m a consumer of pop culture, and I know what resonates with people. I know what they’ll get a chuckle out of and what they think is kind of silly. And whenever my team approaches me with ideas and concepts, we’re usually like, ‘Is this really funny? Are people going to understand it?’

