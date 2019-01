Media empire Condé Nast is considering trimming its publisher count by as much as half, reports WWD .

With the print media industry continuing its steep decline, WWD (citing unnamed insiders) says the company is considering either regrouping publishers by category or “reducing its roster of 13 or so publishers down to about six.”

Is this indeed just the downsizing of a media company trying to refocus on digital? What’s the future of Si Newhouse’s empire? Keep us posted…