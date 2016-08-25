Box wants your IRL office to be more VR

Box CEO Aaron Levie , one of the young darlings of Silicon Valley, is the latest to get on board with the idea that virtual reality can help certain kinds of workers do their job better.

According to Yahoo Finance, Levie said the company is “developing several VR projects where you can interact with 3-D models stored in Box using the company’s 3-D viewing technology and an Oculus Rift or HTC Vive headset.”

“There are a lot of things that we do, particularly in jobs that are heavily reliant in the physical world: construction, manufacturing, and architecture,” Levie told Yahoo Finance. “It’s pretty strange we’re limited to this window, that’s like limited to 18 inches into the view of what we’re actually doing is in the physical world and realistic to the proportions of the physical world. And what VR allows us to do is sort of recreate the physical world in a digital space in a way that is realistic and immersive and interactive.”

Box is certainly not the first to figure this stuff out, and it won’t be the last. But it may be one of the biggest to date.