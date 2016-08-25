Volkswagen will settle with dealers over emissions scandal

In 2015, Volkswagen acknowledged that it had included software in its line of “clean diesel” vehicles which allowed them to bypass emissions tests. Eleven million of the vehicles were shipped worldwide, and following the admission U.S. regulators prohibited Volkswagen from selling the cars in the United States going forward. Volkswagen’s CEO also resigned due to the controversy.

Volkswagen dealers filed a suit against the manufacturer to attempt to recoup some of their lost revenue from the debacle, something VW has now said it will settle with cash payments and “additional benefits” to those dealers. Specific details of the deal are unknown; however, VW has said it plans to finalize the settlement by next month.