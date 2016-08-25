Explore the wonders of Yosemite with President Obama in VR

School may have started already, but it’s not too late to visit Yosemite, one of America’s greatest wonders. And you can do it with President Obama!

In what may well be a first: a sitting president appearing in a virtual reality experience. Obama is the star—well, Yosemite’s really the star, if we’re being honest—of a new VR partnership between the National Park Service and Facebook-owned Oculus VR.

Saddled with the rather unfortunate title “Through the Ages: President Obama Celebrates America’s National Parks,” the experience provides an “up close and personal look into President Obama’s trip to Yosemite with his family while he remarks and reflects on conservation, preservation, and climate change. You’ll explore every angle of the breathtaking surroundings of Yosemite National Park including El Capitan, the Cathedral Rocks, Mariposa Grove, Yosemite Falls, and the Merced River.”

The free VR project is only available for Samsung’s Gear VR.