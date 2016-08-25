Amazon wants to help you buy your next car

Now Amazon customers can look up cars alongside their home goods and electronics. This morning the e-commerce giant announced Amazon Vehicles , an automotive research destination where users can view specifications, images, and videos for thousands of new and classic cars—and query other vehicle owners about their opinions and experiences.

“Our goal is to support customers during one of the most important, research-intensive purchases in their lives by helping them make informed decisions every step of the way,” said Adam Goetsch, Director of Automotive at Amazon.com, in a statement. Consumers are increasingly using the internet to help with their car purchases: According to McKinsey, roughly 500,000 cars are traded every year on eBay’s Motors site, and nearly 90% of customers use dealer or manufacturer sites before buying.

While Amazon Vehicles stops just short of actually stocking and selling vehicles, companies like Tesla Motors—whose cars are featured on Amazon’s new auto destination—are circumventing dealerships to sell directly to consumers via the web.