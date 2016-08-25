advertisement
Uber has already lost $1.2 billion this year

By Sarah Kessler1 minute Read

According to Bloomberg, Uber’s business has grown at the same time, with bookings increasing from about $3.8 billion in the  first quarter to more than $5 billion in the second. Net revenue increased from $960 million to $1.1 billion during the same period.

Uber, which has poured money into its ambitions for global domination, lost at least $2 billion last year and $4 billion in its lifetime. The company recently withdrew from its business in China, which CEO Travis Kalanick has said cost about $1 billion each year, in  a deal with Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Chuxing.

