Uber has already lost $1.2 billion this year

According to Bloomberg, Uber’s business has grown at the same time, with bookings increasing from about $3.8 billion in the first quarter to more than $5 billion in the second. Net revenue increased from $960 million to $1.1 billion during the same period.
Uber, which has poured money into its ambitions for global domination, lost at least $2 billion last year and $4 billion in its lifetime. The company recently withdrew from its business in China, which CEO Travis Kalanick has said cost about $1 billion each year, in a deal with Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Chuxing.