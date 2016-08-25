Apple CEO Tim Cook hosts fundraiser for Hillary Clinton

The event seems to have taken place at a home in Los Altos on Wednesday and reportedly cost attendees between $2,700 to $50,000, according to 9to5Mac. In addition to Hillary Clinton and Tim Cook, Lisa Jackson—VP of Apple’s environmental wing and a Clinton Foundation board member—also made an appearance, as seen in tweets from the event.

Cook, for his part, has been fairly bipartisan, having held a fundraiser for House Speaker Paul Ryan as well.

[Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]