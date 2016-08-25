Uber will begin testing $2 flat-fee rides in some cities

In September, the ride sharer will begin beta testing the flat-fee $2 rides for UberPool users in select metro areas, reports Business Insider. Yet that $2 ride comes at an extra cost. When Uber rolls out the beta test, invited users will have to pay to join it. The Uber users will have to prepay for 20 rides for $20, or 30 rides for $30, and then can use those prepaid rides, plus an additional $2 fee per ride, to take advantage of the new cost structure. So in actuality your $2 flat-fee rides end up being $3 flat-fee rides. As for whether this new pay structure will roll out nationwide? “We’re always thinking about ways to make Uber an affordable, everyday option, and this is a small beta we’re running as part of that effort,” an Uber rep told Business Insider.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens