Uber will begin testing $2 flat-fee rides in some cities

In September, the ride sharer will begin beta testing the flat-fee $2 rides for UberPool users in select metro areas, reports Business Insider. Yet that $2 ride comes at an extra cost. When Uber rolls out the beta test, invited users will have to pay to join it. The Uber users will have to prepay for 20 rides for $20, or 30 rides for $30, and then can use those prepaid rides, plus an additional $2 fee per ride, to take advantage of the new cost structure. So in actuality your $2 flat-fee rides end up being $3 flat-fee rides. As for whether this new pay structure will roll out nationwide? “We’re always thinking about ways to make Uber an affordable, everyday option, and this is a small beta we’re running as part of that effort,” an Uber rep told Business Insider.