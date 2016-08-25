advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Domino’s is testing pizza delivery by drone

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Pizza and drones—what could be better? Domino’s Pizza in New Zealand conducted its first public pizza delivery by drone on Thursday, reports Reuters. After a successful delivery, the pizza chain said it will launch a regular drone-delivery service in the country late this year. The company is also looking to expand its drone delivery to Australia, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, and Germany, with trials planned in the near future.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life