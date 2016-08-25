Apple is working on a new video-editing app to appeal to social media users

Now Apple is starting to develop a video-sharing app that allows users to record video, apply filters, and drawings to the media—much like Snapchat does—and send it to contacts or via existing social networks such as Twitter Inc., according to the people familiar with its development. The software is currently being designed to be used mostly with one hand and with the intention that video could be shot, edited, and uploaded in less than one minute, the people said. At least one of the prototype designs for the app would shoot video in an Instagram-like square shape, one of the people said.