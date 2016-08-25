WikiLeaks has leaked info on gay men in Saudi Arabia, which has the death penalty for homosexuality

Its original reason for being may be to expose governments of wrongdoing, but WikiLeaks recent data dumps have put innocent people at risk because the organization does not redact information containing their details before releasing documents to the public, reports the Associated Press . Recently as many as five gay men in Saudi Arabia have had their identities revealed by WikiLeaks.

The revelation is no more outrageous than the hundreds of other people, including rape victims, sick children, and the mentally ill, who have had their personal information disclosed in the data dumps, but it can be much more harmful. Homosexuality in Saudi Arabia often leads to social ostracism, prison, and is even punishable by death. The AP said it tried to contact WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange over the findings, but he has yet to respond, although WikiLeaks dismissed the AP’s story as “recycled news” and that its revelations were “not even worth a headline.”