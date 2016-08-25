This startup from MIT just beat Uber to the first self-driving taxi

That startup is NuTonomy, a three-year-old company in Singapore that spun out of MIT, reports TechCrunch. NuTonomy has announced that their first autonomous taxi has hit the roads and is available for public hire in the country today. Uber has long had plans to launch a driverless taxi service, but they have yet to roll theirs out. While NuTonomy’s first driverless taxi can be hailed on Singapore streets today, their first fleet of driverless taxis won’t be put into service until 2018.