French official threatens to sue social media users for burkini ban photos

Christian Estrosi, president of the Regional Council of Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, has threatened to sue social media users who post pictures of police enforcing the region’s controversial burkini ban on beaches, reports the New Arab. The legal action was threatened after a photo of police forcing a woman to remove some of her clothing on a beach in Nice went viral. On Thursday, a French high court will consider a request by the Human Rights League to ax the ban, which has been enacted by 15 cities in the country.