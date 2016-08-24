Japan is helping Maryland’s high-speed train become a reality

Japan has agreed to contribute $2 million to look into the possibility of building a high-speed train in the United States between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore. The announcement was made by Japan’s ambassador to the U.S., Kenichiro Sasae, Wednesday shortly after he signed a memorandum of cooperation between the state of Maryland and the country.

If built, the train could carry passengers between the two cities in just 15 minutes. The U.S. government awarded $28 million in seed money for the project last November. A private venture is hoping to build the magnetic-levitation train, and a 20% outside match was required before the project could get underway. Japan’s $2 million contribution will count as part of that matched sum.