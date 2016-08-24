Facebook turns on Safety Check for Italy earthquake

Facebook moved quickly to activate its Safety Check feature in the wake of the deadly earthquake that struck central Italy early Wednesday, allowing users of the social network who were in the area to signal to friends and family that they were okay.

The feature has been employed numerous times since it was first introduced in 2014 and gained wide attention after the attacks in Paris in November of last year. It was used for the first time in the United States in June after the mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

The death toll for Wednesday’s 6.2-magnitude quake has risen to at least 120, CNN reported, citing Italian officials. The event has reportedly reduced some towns to rubble.

Image: USGS