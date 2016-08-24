Leslie Jones website hacked by online bullies

The website of comedian and Ghostbusters co-star Leslie Jones was reportedly taken hostage by online harassers. The hackers published the actress’s personal information along with nude photos , reports the New York Daily News.

This is the second instance of Jones being bullied online. Last month her Twitter account became inundated with racist messages, which caused her to leave the social platform for a short time. She returned a few days later after Twitter banned many trolling accounts and vowed to crack down on harassment.

But, as this latest update shows, racist and misogynistic bullying isn’t limited to Twitter. Prominent non-white, non-male celebrities are open to all kinds of online harassment. The Daily News reports that the website is currently offline; Jones has yet to make a statement about the hack.