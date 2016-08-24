Facebook cites “error” as reason for suspending libertarian groups

Last week, Facebook accidentally took down two major libertarian groups, Being Libertarian and Occupy Democrats Logic—a mistake the company has now made multiple times. Facebook recently claimed that a “technical glitch” resulted in the removal of live footage of Philando Castile and that the suspension of Bernie Sanders support groups was due to an automated policy being “applied incorrectly.”
The company’s rationale for suspending the libertarian groups was just as opaque. “The pages were taken down in error,” a Facebook spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. “Both have been reinstated with any posts that violated our community standards removed.”