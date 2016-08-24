U.S. slams European Commission over tax probe into Apple

According to the Financial Times , the U.S. Treasury Department issued a warning Wednesday that the European Commission is becoming a “supranational tax authority” and is threatening international agreements that are in place for tax reform.

The move is in reaction to Brussels’s attempt to force Apple to pay billions in underpaid taxes. The Obama administration has previously spoken out again the probe, saying that the government was singling out American companies.

Ireland reportedly gave Apple a “sweetheart tax deal,” which allowed the company to pay considerably less taxes than it would have without the deal in place. Apple could potentially have to pay close to $19 billion in back taxes. Both Ireland and Apple have denied the company was given preferential treatment.