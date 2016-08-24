Why the London tube is now running trains all night on weekends

London predicts that adding weekend tube service from 12:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. on the Central and Victoria lines will create 2,000 jobs and pump over $100 million into the local economy each year.

During “Night Tube” hours, trains now run every 10 minutes. In parallel, city agency Transport for London has added eight new late-night bus routes and plans to add overnight service on three additional tube lines this fall.

The London Underground, which started operating in 1863, is the world’s oldest subway system.

[Photo: Flickr user Vicknot Lírica]