Crash landing of world’s largest aircraft, Airliner 10, captured on video

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

Its maiden flight went off without a hitch, but the world’s largest and longest aircraft, Airliner 10, nosedived into the ground this morning near Cardington Airfield in England. The 302-foot-long blimp, filled with 38,000 cubic meters of helium, experienced some damage, but the crew are “safe and well,” reports ArsTechnica UK.

