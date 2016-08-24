Russell Simmons: Hollywood is incredibly segregated

In a new LinkedIn interview with Russell Simmons, the hip-hop mogul candidly describes race relations in Hollywood.
Here are some highlights:
I see the world this way: I think Hollywood is incredibly segregated. I’ve never seen any place like it. The gatekeepers who are the most progressive activists inspired to make the world better … they’re better people, right? They’re segregated. It’s self-segregated in some cases, but there’s nobody Black in charge of anything in Hollywood.
The lack of diversity is costing money… Without a diverse team then even if you’re a good story teller, you’re telling a story that is maybe not cultural. If it’s not cultural then you have a big hurdle to jump like [with the movies] Carol or Brooklyn. It’s not Straight Outta Compton. They’ll see that before they find out if it’s good or bad.